Editorial:

Occasionally at the Journal we produce a photo that is so powerful that we really struggle whether to publish it.

That was the case Thursday of a picture (shown above) that shows a firefighter carrying a dead dog out of a house fire. It turns out a family lost this pet and another in the fire.

After talking it over, and given the photo’s disturbing nature, we decided not to publish it in Friday’s edition. Instead, we publish it here today, but for a reason other than its news value.

Pets:

Outdoors:

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Fluid on the lungs, a difficult pregnancy and excessive heat were being blamed Friday for the death of a female giraffe and her unborn calf that had been under medical care the past week at the Topeka Zoo. The adult giraffe, named B.G., and her unborn calf were found dead in their outdoor exhibit early Friday at the zoo, officials said.FORT RILEY, Kan. – Motorcycle enthusiasts from the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley will rumble through the Kansas countryside for the semi-annual “Big Red One” Ride Aug. 20. Approximately 125 riders will line up for safety inspections at the 1st Inf. Div. headquarters before rolling out at 9:30 a.m.