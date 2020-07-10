Salina residents could decide in November whether the city’s sales tax should be increased by 0.25 percent to help pay a portion of the $74.27 million needed for the Smoky Hill River renewal project.
City commissioners approved the river project master plan at their meeting Monday. They also asked staff to work up a potential question to place on the November ballot that would ask city residents whether the sales tax should be increased by 0.25 percent for 10 years. To be put on the ballot, the question would have to be ready by Aug. 30.
Farm & Ranch:
As Corny as Kansas
For some Kansas farmers, this year’s fall harvest will be either feast or famine. But only about half of the northwest Kansas corn fields will be contributing to that bumper crop, thanks to the vagaries of Mother Nature.
Occasionally at the Journal we produce a photo that is so powerful that we really struggle whether to publish it.
That was the case Thursday of a picture (shown above) that shows a firefighter carrying a dead dog out of a house fire. It turns out a family lost this pet and another in the fire.
After talking it over, and given the photo’s disturbing nature, we decided not to publish it in Friday’s edition. Instead, we publish it here today, but for a reason other than its news value.
