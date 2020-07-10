River project cost: $74 million

Tuesday, August 17, 2010 5:06 AM

Salina residents could decide in November whether the city’s sales tax should be increased by 0.25 percent to help pay a portion of the $74.27 million needed for the Smoky Hill River renewal project.

City commissioners approved the river project master plan at their meeting Monday. They also asked staff to work up a potential question to place on the November ballot that would ask city residents whether the sales tax should be increased by 0.25 percent for 10 years. To be put on the ballot, the question would have to be ready by Aug. 30.

full story

Latest News:

view all breaking and local news

Sports:

view all


Farm & Ranch:


As Corny as Kansas

For some Kansas farmers, this year’s fall harvest will be either feast or famine. But only about half of the northwest Kansas corn fields will be contributing to that bumper crop, thanks to the vagaries of Mother Nature.

View all Farm & Ranch articles


Crime News:

view all

Scam Alerts:

view all scam alerts

Entertainment:

Monday, August 16, 2010 5:00 AM
view all


Editorial:


Did we make the right call?

Occasionally at the Journal we produce a photo that is so powerful that we really struggle whether to publish it.

That was the case Thursday of a picture (shown above) that shows a firefighter carrying a dead dog out of a house fire. It turns out a family lost this pet and another in the fire.

After talking it over, and given the photo’s disturbing nature, we decided not to publish it in Friday’s edition. Instead, we publish it here today, but for a reason other than its news value.

Pick up a copy of the Salina Journal
to read this editorial
Topics On Kansas Chatter Forums :
go to forums


Community Calendar:
COMPUTER HELP SESSION with Maurice Kerr at the Salina Senior Center Computer Lab
SALINA PLANNING COMMISSION at the City-County Building
FREE COMPUTER CLASS: "Beginners’ Digital Camera Workshop Part 1" at the Salina Public Library
SALINA AIRPORT AUTHORITY meeting at the M.J. Kennedy air terminal conference room at the Salina Airport
ADULT COOKING CLASS: "Pumpkin Bars" at the Salina Emergency Aid-Food Bank
Salina Human Resource Management Association (SHRMA) August Meeting
FREE "MONEY ACTION PROGRAM – BUDGETING" at Consumer Credit Counseling Services
FREE YARD WASTE DAYS at the East Crawford Recreation Area (South End)
FREE Food Handler Training, One-Session, KDA Food Service Training
FREE YARD WASTE DAYS at the East Crawford Recreation Area (South End)
Today’s Events | Monthly Calendar | Post Your Event


Pets:


Giraffe, unborn baby die at Topeka Zoo

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Fluid on the lungs, a difficult pregnancy and excessive heat were being blamed Friday for the death of a female giraffe and her unborn calf that had been under medical care the past week at the Topeka Zoo. The adult giraffe, named B.G., and her unborn calf were found dead in their outdoor exhibit early Friday at the zoo, officials said.
View all Farm & Ranch articles

Outdoors:


‘BIG RED ONE’ MOTORCYCLISTS TO RUMBLE THROUGH KANSAS

FORT RILEY, Kan. – Motorcycle enthusiasts from the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley will rumble through the Kansas countryside for the semi-annual “Big Red One” Ride Aug. 20. Approximately 125 riders will line up for safety inspections at the 1st Inf. Div. headquarters before rolling out at 9:30 a.m.
View all Outdoors articles


Yesternews Videocast:
View Yesternews
Reader Photo Albums:
UPLOAD A PHOTO
Social Networking:

Follow salinajournal on Twitter




Commmunity News:
Tuesday, August 17, 2010 9:39 AM
view all
Salina Journal Circulation and Subscription Info:
Salina Journal Newspaper in Education:







SALINA.COM FEATURES

NEWS

ONLINE EXTRAS

COMMUNITY
ADDITIONAL FEATURES

CLASSIFIED

BUSINESS SERVICES

READER SERVICES

 

SPECIAL SECTIONS
salina.com is an online feature of the Salina Journal
Copyright © 2010 Salina Journal and MediaSpan
Contact Us | Terms of Service